Polk City Woman Charged With 2nd Degree Attempted Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Her Ex-Boyfriend

Polk City, Florida – On January 30, 2021, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in Polk City, Florida of a stabbing. When deputies arrived they were advised the witness had called 911 and reported that her friend Ernest J. Schley (victim), was stabbed by the victim’s ex-girlfriend, later identified as Brittany Harvey.

According the arrest affidavit, during a sworn recorded statement, the witness advised deputies that the victim and her had driven to a residence on Trail Cut Rd., in Polk City, so Ernest could retrieve some personal items from his home. Once they had arrived at the home, Ernest saw that Brittany and Misty Combee were at the home at which point Ernest decided to drive away in an attempt to avoid a confrontation with Brittany. The witness stated that Misty Combee (driver) and Brittany Harvey (passenger) followed/chased the victim and witness out to Fussell Rd, the location of where the stabbing took place.





According to the affidavit deputies conducted a sworn recorded statement with Misty Lee Combee, who drove Brittany to the incident location. Misty reported that Ernest and Brittany had gotten into an altercation on the side of road. During the altercation she witness Brittany stab Ernest. Misty stated that Brittany ran back into the car and utter “I just stabbed him” and saw that Brittany was holding a red knife in her hand.

Ernest Schley, the victim, who had suffered multiple stab wounds was transported to Lakeland Regional Health and was admitted into surgery for his wounds to include a penetrating stab wound causing a collapsed lung.



Additionally deputies learned that Brittany’s daughter, Ava Harvey (age12), allegedly was in vehicle when they were chasing after the victim and witnessed the altercation.



Based on the witness statements and evidence, probable cause existed to charge Brittany Harvey with attempted murder and child neglect. According to reports Harvey was found in Palm Beach County jail in mid-April. She has a court date on May 3, 2021. She is eligible for pretrial release on $50,000 bond.