One Person Dead & Two People Being Questioned In Lake Alfred Shooting

Jean Carlos “Felix” Colon killed after shots fired In Lake Alfred Trailer Park

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigating overnight shooting

At the request of the Lake Alfred Police Department, Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation of a fatal shooting in Lake Alfred that occurred around midnight Sunday, May 2, 2021.





The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jean Carlos “Felix” Colon.

There were several witnesses at the scene, and two shooters have been identified; all of whom have been cooperating in the investigation.

“Detectives have been speaking with everyone at the scene, but unfortunately, not everyone’s story is the same. We know that this started as a disturbance which led to at least two shots being fired, and we have been talking to the two men who fired those shots. We still have a lot of investigating to do in order to sort it all out.”- Grady Judd, Sheriff.

The two men who fired shots are expected to be charged with carrying a concealed firearm and tampering with evidence. As the investigation continues, additional charges are possible.