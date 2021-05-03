Winter Haven Woman Charged With Attempted 1st Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting At Ex-Boyfriend’s New Girlfriend

Winter Haven, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence on Avenue J, Northwest in Winter Haven in regards to shots being fired. The incident occurred in the early morning of April 26, 2021.

According to police reports the suspect, Zuleimy Collazo, went to her ex-boyfriend’s residence where she found the victim and her boyfriends mother sitting and talking. She then reportedly left and came back. Here is an excerpt from the police affidavit: The suspect observed her child’s father’s new girlfriend at the residence and then left the scene returning an hour and a half later armed and made contact. The suspect made the statement directed to and identifying the victim as a clear target then displayed the firearm in a unlawful manner while stating “get your hoe ass out of here” then willfully discharged the firearm in a residential neighborhood instilling great fear for bodily injury or death to the victims. This demonstrated a clear premeditation for the course of action from the suspect determining that the victim was at the residence, she left then returned with a firearm, exited the vehicle approached the victim, made the statements, and then discharge the firearm. The suspect then fled the scene attempted to hide the firearm and changed vehicles. with her ex-boyfriend in the attempt not to be located.”





Zuleimy Collazo has been released on bond pending trial.