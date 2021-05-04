EB Havendale Blvd Down To One Lane After Fatal Overnight Crash

Winter Haven Police Department

TRAFFIC UPDATE





One lane of EB Havendale Blvd is open after an overnight crash that resulted in one fatality. Drivers will see delays through the morning as crews repair a TECO power pole.

Preliminary information indicate at approximately 11:25 p.m. last night, a vehicle occupied by one female was traveling east on Havendale Blvd. For unknown reasons, the vehicle hit the curb in the area of 15th St NW causing the vehicle to flip. The vehicle continued and hit a TECO power pole.

The female occupant did not survive.

FHP is investigating the crash.

Original TRAFFIC ALERT

Eastbound lanes of Havendale Blvd continue to be shut down from 14th St NW (in front of Howell & Thornhill) to the entrance of Spring Lake Square just before Hwy 17 due to an overnight crash involving one fatality.

Drivers who normally use Havendale Blvd. eastbound should use alternate routes to include Hwy 92. The roadway is anticipated to be shut down through the morning rush hour.

FHP is investigating the crash and any updates will be released at a later time.