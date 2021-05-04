Katie Linck, one of the newest drivers on the local Polk County racing scene, has racing in her blood. Her Great Uncle, Bruce MacInnes, Senior Instructor for Skip Barber Racing School, was a Formula 1 driver who won two Pro Formula Ford National Championships. At 13 years old, Katie possesses the drive, ambition, and skill to get the win! After attending races at the Auburndale Speedway through her mother’s sponsorship of a modified mini class driver, Katie’s racing passion sparked. She practiced with go carts at every opportunity; and when she mastered that style of racing, she struck a deal with her parents: racing instruction if she got straight As. That deal opened a great opportunity for her. Doing chores and saving her money from birthdays and Christmas gifts enabled her to get her own mini cup race car and the safety equipment required to race.

Katie’s sweet jovial side morphs into a strong competitive spirit when she steps into a race car, and her focus is on that victory flag. She already possesses a penchant for pushing the envelope. At the age of 10, Katie participated in a pilot program for junior Scuba divers through Deep Six Dive Shop in Lakeland, Florida, and she passed all the adult classes to become one of the youngest certified Scuba divers in the State of Florida. Entranced by the new world she discovered beneath the surface, she grew to love exploring, and her desire to try new thrilling things accelerated. Racing will be an exciting new chapter in her story. Saturday, May 1st was her first race ever and she took home a 3rd place win! Now that she has a taste for the flag, she strives to improve and compete.





Katie continues to achieve excellent grades while striving for perfection at one of the highest rated schools in Florida. She dedicates herself to becoming a stellar student while enjoying her exciting passions. She is also a member of her school’s swim team, loves being in the water and strives to break records when she enters high school. She has covered the sea with scuba diving and is now focusing on land with racing. We wonder what will come next. Maybe there is flight school in her future! She will reach for the stars and continue to be a good role model for those who follow her. There is no telling what the future holds for this bright young shooting star!

Interested in sponsoring this amazing girl? Please fill out the info sheet on KatieNow.com. Thank you!

Sponsored by:

Holli Linck, Realtor

Xcellence Realty

Photo by My Country Photos