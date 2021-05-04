Man Steals Over $700 Worth Of Merchandise Including TV and Circuit Maker From Walmart

Winter Haven Police Department

Somebody has a brand new 50″ TV and a Circuit Maker Machine. And if it was a gift from this guy, hey – he didn’t pay!

On April 29, 2021 around 9:30 p.m., the man in the video entered Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and decided on a Circuit Maker Machine. He places this in his buggy then goes to find a TV that would suit his fancy. He decided on the 50″ and placed it in with his other selection.

Not one to dawdle around, he walks up to the self-checkout area, pauses and then walks out making no attempt to pay for the more than $712 worth of merchandise.

If you recognize him, contact Sgt. Josh Hall at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland rime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



