Shots Fired After Altercation at Polk State College DiamondPlex Parking Lot

On May 4, 2021 at approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the Polk State College DiamondPlex parking lot (999 Ave. H, NE) in Winter Haven where an altercation was occurring between players from two opposing softball teams and gunshots were heard.

When officers arrived, the altercation was over. They made contact with one player who stated he had been “sucker-punched” by another player and the altercation ensued. The subject who punched him had already left the area by the time officers arrived. The only injuries reported were minor abrasions from the physical altercation.





Witnesses in the area stated the aggressor entered an unknown vehicle and shots were fired from the vehicle as it drove past the parking area. Nobody was struck by the gunfire, however officers did locate two vehicles that had been struck.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information that can help detectives identify the vehicle occupants is asked to call Detective Shane Ditty at 863-291-5752. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.