Polk County Deputies Investigating A Crash That Killed A 54 Yr Old Winter Haven Man

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday on Cypress Parkway in Poinciana just before 7:00 a.m., which resulted in the death of 54-year-old Carlos Diaz of Winter Haven.





Diaz was the driver of a silver 2002 Honda 4-door.

Others involved in the crash were:

· 29-year-old Natasha Marie Perez Cardec of St. Cloud driving a red 2014 Toyota Corolla.

· 65-year-old Marvin Derico of Orlando driving a red 2002 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer.

· 43-year-old Enedino De Paz Lopez of Haines City driving a black 2008 Ford Fusion.

· 33-year-old Matthew Craig Pipkins of Haines City driving a 2019 silver Chevrolet Z71 pick-up truck.

According to the preliminary information, Cardec was traveling in the westbound lane behind the Freightliner semi-truck and trailer. Diaz was traveling in the eastbound lane. Cardec entered the eastbound lane, attempting to pass the Freightliner, hitting the driver’s side of the Honda and then striking the fuel tank area of the Freightliner.

The Honda travelled off the south shoulder of the road finally stopping in a shallow ditch near a tree line.

Lopez was driving his vehicle behind Diaz, and swerved off the road to avoid the crash, hitting some debris causing his Fusion to have a flat tire.

Pipkins was travelling in the eastbound lane, behind Lopez, and attempted to avoid the crash, but Cardec collided with Pipkins’ pick-up truck along the south edge of the road.

Diaz was transported to the Poinciana Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Cardec suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she is being treated.

Derico, Lopez, and Pipkins were not injured in the crash.

All involved were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The roadway was closed approximately 4 hours during the investigation. This investigation is ongoing.