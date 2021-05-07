Winter Haven Police Department Presented With Five Bronze K-9 Statues and Bronze Plaque

Jerry and Paula Goodrich did it again! Made another Department smile!

They came by and presented five bronze K-9 statues and a beautiful bronze plaque. Oh, we may want to mention that these are all made by hand and crafted with the utmost love and respect for first responders.

This wonderful couple presented the gifts to Chief Brannan along with Captain Nunnery, K-9 Miko and Officer Collazo.



Each of our K-9 officers will receive their own personal statue and one will reside here at the Department with the beautiful plaque.

Thank you Jerry and Paula!

(Oh, here’s a fun fact. If you go through Auburndale on Hwy 92 during school hours – check out the crossing guard at Main Street where Sonic is located. That’s Polk County Sheriff’s Office Crossing Guard Paula keeping the kiddos safe.)



