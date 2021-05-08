Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Polk Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting May 18th, 2021 at 4:00 PM

Polk County
PSWCD Board Meeting May 18th, 2021 at 4:00 PM Meeting Located at:
1702 Highway 17 S., Bartow FL, 33830
This meeting is open to the public with the option to attend in person or via Zoom using the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82769033230?pwd=Z2pSOFQvSDZjUmpxSzRoRi9qM0tEdz09
Meeting ID: 827 6903 3230

Passcode: PolkSoil


  1. Call to order
  2. Pledge of allegiance
  3. Roll call
  4. Appoint New Board Member
  5. Approval of March 16, 2021 Meeting Minutes & Special Meeting Minutes
  6. Chair Report- Joe Garrison
  7. Vice Chair Report
  8. Secretary/Treasurer Report- Daniel Lanier
  9. Public Relations Report
  10. Old Business
    a. Request missing receipts from Brett Upthagrove for 2017/2018 purchases
    b. Polk County Soil Speech and Poster Contest Update
  11. New Business
  12. Adjourn

