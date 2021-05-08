Savannah Cottage Celebrates Grand Re-Opening With Casino Night

by James Coulter





To help introduce their “new and improved” management teamand help reacquaint the local community with their services, Savannah Cottage of Lakeland celebrated its grand re-opening with a casino night on Tuesday evening.

Members of the local community had the opportunity to visit the assisted living facility, learn of its specialized memory care services, and enjoy an evening of drink, horderves, and casino-style games like blackjack, roulette, and craps.

The grand re-opening ceremony also allowed its new management team to introduce themselves and acquaint themselves with attendees. Khadaja Choyce, the new executive director, was one of those new team members.

Originally from Michigan, she recently moved down to Florida with her grandmother. She has been working in healthcare since 2007, and she started her new position near the end of December.

With more than a decade of experience under her belt, Choyce is excited to move forward with her new position. She wants to utilize her past experience to be the best she can be and help Savannah Cottage be the best it can be as well, she said.

“It is a pleasure coming into our company,” she said. “Our goal is to be the best we can be. We don’t want anyone to be able to mention long-term care without thinking of the Savannah Cottage.”

Savannah Cottage of Lakeland recently launched its new program, Circle of Friends, to help provide a tranquil state of mind for its residents. They have since restructured their activity programming to reflect this new direction.

“In the morning, you will be bright and cheery and zestful, whereas in the evening, you will be presented lavender smells in a tranquil environment so to settle them down,” Choyce said. “That is our goal, to keep them engaged and provide structure to their day.”

Since 2004, Savannah Cottage of Lakeland has served as a stand-alone, 100 percent-focused memory care assisted living community. Residents receive personalized care and are encouraged to participate in activities to help stimulate their state of mind, build connections with others, and promote a sense of individuality.

“The Cottage provides an enriched quality of life for residents and peace of mind for families who entrust us with their loved one’s care and well-being,” their website states. “[It] was carefully designed to preserve our residents’ sense of individuality. Lifestyle is enhanced with a full and appropriate activities program, familiar cues that assist residents with orientation and help decrease frustration and anxiety through calming therapies.”

Anna Pratt, Associate Executive Director, assures that her staff is well-trained and qualified to assist their residents to their full potential. Even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they have remained dedicated to offering the best-personalized memory care to their residents.

“We would like the community to see what we have to offer, come meet our staff and management team and come bet on us,” she said. “So our goal moving forward is to build that trust with the community so they can know this management team is here to stay and focus care is our main priority.”

Savannah Cottage of Lakeland is located at 605 Carpenters Way, Lakeland, FL 33809. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.slm.net/fl/lakeland/savannah-cottage-of-lakeland/