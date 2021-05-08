Touch A Truck Returns To Downtown Auburndale

by James Coulter





Here they come. It’s lots and lots of trucks. Big trucks. Small trucks. Dump trucks. Fire trucks. Even the city’s newest ladder truck. And they’re all rolling into Touch A Truck in Downtown Auburndale this Saturday.

After a yearlong absence following the COVID-19 crisis, the City of Auburndale Parks & Recreation Department is set to make an epic comeback with its annual Touch A Truck event at the City Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guests big and small will be able to get up close and personal by touching trucks big and small. Vehicles of all shapes and sizes from the city’s police, fire, street, and sanitation departments will be on display for attendees to touch and even climb into.

“It is an opportunity to showcase interesting vehicles that the residents, guests, or children may not be able to see on a regular day [and] maybe get hands-on experience,” said Cody McGee, Auburndale Parks And Recreation Manager.

The annual outdoor event has been a staple in Downtown Auburndale for nearly seven years. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, last year’s event was canceled. This year’s event will go on as scheduled with extra precautions and measures taken to ensure public safety and health during these uncertain times. Hand-sanitizing stations and masks will be available, and physical distancing will be encouraged at the event. Bond Clinic will also be hosting temperature screenings at two booths.

While last year may have thrown a monkey wrench into the annual event with the pandemic, this year city staff is much more prepared to deal with these uncertain times and ensure that attendees enjoy a fun event in a safe, clean environment, McGeesaid.

“Although it was an outdoor event, there was a lot of touching when it comes to Touch A Truck,” he said. “So we were leeryabout the worries of covid and cleaning surfaces. Now we have a better handle on cleaning protocols to keep hand sanitizing stations and social distancing.”

With so many previous city events forced to be canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, this year expects to start out slow and careful with small events like Touch A Truck. Hopefully, it will help make way for much larger events with larger yet safer turnouts, Cody said.

“I think our expectations are taken one day at a time. We are not one to jump in the deep end and make these huge events, attracting a lot of people out of the gate,” he said. “We want to start slow, start smart…[and] so I think this is one of those events while it is a good event, well-attended event, it is not one of those events that draw in thousands of people. This is something the residents can come in with a low-key, fun, easy event to do,and we are looking forward to having all the kids out.”

Touch A Truck will be hosted on Sat., May 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Auburndale City Park, located at 119 W Park St. Auburndale, FL 33823. For more information, visit the City of Auburndale website at: http://www.auburndalefl.com/