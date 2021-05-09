Second Suspect Wanted In Lakeland Drive By Shooting Captured In Hillsborough County Faces 4 Counts Of Attempted Murder

PCSO detectives arrest a Lakeland men for attempted murder.

Updated Details: to news release sent yesterday (5-8-21) re: PCSO detectives arrest a Lakeland man for attempted murder



At around 9:00 a.m. this morning (5-9-21), officers from the Tampa Police Department arrested 28-year-old Marcel Bruce of Lakeland on a Polk County Sheriff’s Office warrant for attempted murder (FL) (4 counts) and shooting into an occupied home (F3).









Original Article

On May 7, 2021, PCSO detectives arrested 26-year-old Javon Deshonn Harrison of Lakeland for attempted murder (4 counts) (FL) and shooting into an occupied home (F3).



According to the affidavit, on May 7th at around 9:00 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Fort Socrum Village Boulevard in unincorporated Lakeland concerning complaints of gun fire heard in the area. When deputies arrived, they found four uninjured victims.One of the victims told the detectives, he was outside in the driveway when a black Audi car parked near his residence. Harrison, who he recognized because they went to high school together, got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and walked toward the victim. The drive of the Audi also got out of the vehicle and walked toward the victim. Both were pointing handguns at the victim.

Harrison fired his hand gun at the victim several times, with bullets striking the home and driveway, before both he and the driver fled the area in the car.

The victim told detectives that he believed Harrison tried to shoot him because Harrison believed the victim was involved in a prior incident the day before.

During the investigation, detectives identified the driver of the Audi as 28-year-old Marcel Bruce of Lakeland. Bruce is wanted on a PCSO warrant for attempted murder (4 counts) and shooting into an occupied home (F3). At this time, Bruce is believed to be in the Tampa area.



“Our detectives did an outstanding job and made a quick arrest. This was not a random incident, and the community can now be assured knowing the primary shooter is in jail.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff



Harrison is currently in the Polk County Jail and is held with no bond. His prior criminal history includes a charge of aggravated battery (F3), battery (M1), a criminal traffic violation (M2), and a failure to appear.