Winter Haven Police Department

National Police Week – May 9 – 15, 2021





In 1962, President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as Peace Officer’s Memorial Day. The week of this date is National Police Week. This week pays special tribute to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

COVID-19 has postponed the local, State and National services that would have been held this week. It is hopeful that the scheduled events will occur in the Fall of this year.

We honor all law enforcement and corrections officers and reflect on the dedication and commitment to the safety of our citizens.

Thank you for your service!