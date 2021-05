** UPDATE **

Pierre has been located safe!













Winter Haven Police Department

Have you seen Frankel Pierre?



44 year-old Pierre was last seen at his Carlton Arms apartment on May 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. He left the apartment complex on foot possibly headed west. He was wearing a black shirt, black basketball shorts, black shoes and a blue jean jacket.

If you have seen Pierre, please call the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256 immediately.