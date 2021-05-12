Auburndale Police Investigating A Man Shot To Death In Walmart Parking Lot

On 05/12/2021 around 0225 hours, the Auburndale Police Department

responded to Wal-Mart, located at 2120 Highway 92 west, in reference to a

person who had been shot. Upon unit’s arrival, a black male was found with a

single gunshot wound in the parking lot. Officers attempted life saving measures

until Polk County Fire Rescue arrived and took over medical treatment. The

person shot was transported to LRMC where he later succumbed to his injury.

Two persons of interest have been identified and interviewed. After consulting with the State Attorney’s Office and presenting the information known at this time, no formal charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone

who may have witnessed the incident and was not interviewed, please contact

Detective Harry Anderson at 863-965-5555 or via email at

[email protected]