Free Walk-Up and Drive-Thru Covid Testing May 13 And May 27 Free Walk-Up and Drive-Thru Covid Testing May 13 And May 27 Winter Haven Allison Williams , May 12, 2021 City of Winter Haven Not feeling well, and interested in a COVID-19 test? Come to the free Central Florida Health Care walk-up and drive-thru testing site at 200 Ave. R NW on May 13 or May 27 between 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.