Winter Haven Police Department

Mother’s Day Dine & Dash At Denny’s (but with your kids?) Sigh

Well, we don’t know they are her children, but the adult in this video had two juveniles with her on May 9, 2021 at 9 a.m. The have a great breakfast to the tune of $89.55!

The girl who has long fluffy hair leaves the restaurant first. A short time later, the woman along with the boy swiftly walk out. The woman is wearing a black tank top, blue scarf and jeans that appear to have rips down on the legs. Yes, we know the images are blurry. But someone may remember a friend or relative who talked about a wonderful breakfast at Denny’s on Mother’s Day.

They possibly left in a white four-door sedan.

Know who they may be? Please call Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.