53 Yr Old Lakeland Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

LAKELAND (May 16, 2021) – On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 4:04 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a single motorcycle near the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue. According to reports, just before the crash, the driver of a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on North Lincoln Avenue when they lost control of the motorcycle for unknown reasons. After striking a curb, the driver was separated from the motorcycle and hit a chain-link fence.



The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Unit, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on the scene and began to provide life-saving measures. The driver, 53-year-old Darry Darnell Townsend of Lakeland, was transported to Lakeland Regional Health, where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.



The roadway was shut down for approximately three hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation.



If anyone has any additional information regarding the crash, please contact Officer Camilo Almeida at [email protected]



