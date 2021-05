Winter Haven Police Department

Recognize this guy?

On 5-11-21, this male attempted to pay for a honey bun at Reed’s Grocery (1516 7th St SW) with a car wash coin. (yes, you read that right)

Of course, the clerk didn’t allow him to purchase said honey bun without the proper currency. Later in the evening after the store closed, this guy came back to the store and damaged the lock by filling it with glue.

If you know who he is, please contact Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.