Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Shooting Homicide In Mulberry

Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident and disturbance that occurred in Mulberry at around 6:20 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound, another person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and another person was transported for a medical condition as a precaution. The person (adult male) transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound died as a result of his injuries. According to initial reports, this is an incident involving two groups of people and detectives are aware of the primary people involved and are investigating the specifics of what occurred. The circumstances of the dispute indicate there is no danger to others in the area. We expect to release more details tomorrow after reviewing evidence at the scene and speaking with those involved and with witnesses.



