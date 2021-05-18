Man Who Is Refused Cigarettes Throws Rocks At Employee’s Vehicle Causing Damage

Winter Haven Police Department

On 5-14-21, the man pictured went to the Sunoco store located at the corner of Ave. O SW and Recker Hwy. He attempted to purchase a pack of cigarettes, but he couldn’t produce identification to verify his age. The clerk wouldn’t sell him the cigarettes so pitching a temper tantrum, he decided to get in his red/maroon four-door vehicle and commenced to drive in circles in the parking lot. He drove out of he parking lot and a short time later, he is seen in video throwing rocks at the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle sustained damage on the hood.

If you know who he is, please contact Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.