Auburndale Police Department Investing Fatal Motorcycle Crash by Berkley Rd and Reiter Drive Friday

Auburndale Police Department Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash

At approximately 5:08 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, officers of the Auburndale Police Department were dispatched to a traffic crash involving a passenger vehicle and a sport motorcycle at the intersection of Berkley Road (SR 655) and Reiter Drive, Auburndale.

Officers arrived to find that the motorcyclist was deceased as a result of the crash. There were no other injuries noted with regard to the driver of the other vehicle involved.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2016 Mazda SUV driven by Keon Jones of Auburndale was entering Berkley Road from Reiter Drive, turning left to proceed northbound. A 2018 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle operated by Kevin Mock, also of Auburndale, was southbound in the inside lane of SR 655. Initial evidence indicates the motorcycle braked, skidding for a distance, and then laid the motorcycle down on the roadway. The motorcycle and rider appear to have struck the driver side of the Mazda at that time.

The motorcyclist, Mr. Mock, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The investigation of the crash is continuing at this time and some witnesses have been interviewed. If there are any other witnesses to this crash who have not yet been interviewed by Auburndale police officers, they are asked to please contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Adam Havranek at (863)965-5555.

Updates will be provided as they become available.



