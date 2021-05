County Road 640 Reopens following Brush Fire

Bartow, Fla. (May 19, 2021) — County Road 640 between Bonnie Mine Road and County Road 555 has reopened following a brush fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon.





The fire, which occurred south of Bartow, began about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Drivers are still advised to use caution due to the potential for smoke and fog in the area.