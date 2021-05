The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that that occurred on Highway 60 near West Lake Wales Road, West of Lake Wales & US 27 at around 7:45 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that a pick-up truck lost control in the east bound lanes and rolled over. There are two adult fatalities.





There are no other injuries and no other vehicles involved. Details and identities of those involved will be released Wednesday morning.