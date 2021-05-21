Police Arrest Convicted Felon For Possession Of A Firearm, Ammunition, Methamphetamine, LSD, And Leaving Scene Of Accident After He Crashed Near Lake Wales WalMart

Lake Wales, Florida – On May 17, 2021 the Lake Wales Police arrested a convicted felon after he crashed a motorcycle he was driving and left the scene.

According to the Lake Wales Police Department they arrested Timothy Janoski, DOB 09/22/1988, of New Port Richey on multiple charges. These charges stem from an accident on or near S.R. 60 East.





Here is a long exerpt from the Lake Wales Police Department and specifically Officer Carlos Edgar:

“On 05/17/2021, I arrested Timothy Janoski for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD, DWLSR, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering for the following:



On 05/17/2021, I responded to the Walmart located at 2000 Hwy 60 E in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle. Upon my arrival, I made contact with the driver of the motorcycle, Timothy Janoski. Janoski was walking back towards the crash scene after seeing me arrive. Janoski spontaneously stated he did not have a valid driver’s license. While investigating the crash, I learned Janoski had left the crash scene and gave a black bag to an unknown white female who was with Janoski (not on the motorcycle at the time of the crash). The unknown female then took the bag and concealed it in bushes on the opposite entrance by the garden section; I confirmed this information through Walmart video surveillance. In the video surveillance, Janoski gets up after crashing and grabs the black bag and runs towards the unknown female and tosses her the bag. The bag was a small black bag with several straps hanging off.



While gathering information from Janoski, he began pacing back and forth away from the crash scene. I had to redirect Janoski back to the crash scene several times. Janoski’s nervous body language made me concerned he would try to flee. Additionally, Janoski asked me several times if I was going to arrest him. Due to growing concern Janoski would attempt to flee from the scene, I placed him in custody. Once I completed my crash investigation and began my criminal investigation, I checked Janoski’s person and located a black pouch inside his front right pocket. The pouch contained a clear plastic baggie with a white crystalized the substance. Post Miranda, Janoski immediately stated the substance was cocaine. I field examined the white crystalized substance which showed positive results for the presence of methamphetamine.



Officers later located the black bag Janoski gave to the unknown female. The black bag contained a Ruger .22 caliber handgun; the handgun magazine had 6 .22 caliber rounds. Additionally, the black bag contained a small black pouch which contained a digital scale and a plastic bag containing two small tabs. I field examined the small tabs which showed positive for the presence of LSD. I also field examined the digital scale which showed positive results for the presence of methamphetamine.

I ran Janoski through FCIC/NCIC and requested a criminal history, which showed a prior charge for possession of a firearm by convicted felon out of Pasco County for which he was convicted (Paso County Sherriffs Office case#201200136).“

Janoski was placed under arrest and transported to Polk County jail. He is currently in jail pending posting bond of approximately $28,750.00