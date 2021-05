Lakeland, Florida – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will be speaking to the media at 3:30 PM Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the PCSO Southwest District Office (4120 US Hwy 98 South inLakeland). He will discuss the details of a shooting investigation in which a two-year-old child was shot and seriously wounded by a three-year-old child in Lakeland last night (Friday).

