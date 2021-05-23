Haines City Police Department Seeking Suspect In Deadly Shooting Sunday Afternoon

The Haines City Police Department is looking for any information regarding a deadly shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.

At about 12:40 p.m., a shooter fired into a silver Toyota 4-Runner in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Dyreon Outsey, 19, was struck in the head and transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.





No shooter has been located. Witnesses are urged to come forward. Details are preliminary as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, submit a tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS) or via the web at www.p3tips.com.