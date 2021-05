Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a vehicle/pedestrian crash in Lakeland on North Combee Road (CR 33A) near Lakeview Street.

The crash was reported at about 4:41 AM.





The pedestrian, a male adult, was seriously injured and transported to Lakeland Regional Health.

PCSO units remain on the scene for the investigation and this is causing traffic to be rerouted around the site on N. Combee Road.

*** Update Roadway Now Open ***