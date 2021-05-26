Lakeland Woman Charged With DUI & Child Abuse After Crashing Through Fence

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release





On May 25, 2021, PCSO detectives arrested 35-year-old Brittney Medina of Lakeland for DUI and Child Abuse.



At around 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle crash that had occurred at the intersection of Clubhouse Road and Live Oak Road in unincorporated south Lakeland. Medina, who was driving a silver 2016 Kia Sorrento westbound on Clubhouse Road where it terminates at Live Oak Road, had driven through Live Oak Road and off the roadway and through a fence before her car came to rest near a tree in a residential backyard. No other vehicles were involved.



Medina sustained no injuries from the crash. A child was also in the vehicle and sustained no injuries. The child abuse without great bodily harm charge stems from the child being placed in immediate danger of injury and/or death by the actions of Ms. Medina.



According to the affidavit, Medina’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and she slurred her speech. Medina consented to and failed a standardized field sobriety test.



Medina told deputies she was on her way home from a graduation party and had one glass of wine. She claimed her brakes failed at the intersection. Medina is employed as an attendance counselor at Lakeland Christian School.



“There is no excuse for placing a child in danger. Thankfully, no one was hurt or killed in this crash. Please, call a friend or family member, or use the numerous resources available – just don’t drink and drive.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff



Medina was arrested for DUI With Property Damage (M1) and Child Abuse Without Great Bodily Harm (F3), and was transported to the Polk County Jail where her blood alcohol level was recorded as 0.118 and 0.129 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. The legal threshold for DUI is 0.08 or more grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. She is currently being held without bond.



Inquiries about Medina’s employment should be directed to Lakeland Christian School.