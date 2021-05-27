Sheriff’s Office Investigating A Shooting In The Jan Phyl Village Area Of Polk County

Polk County Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation into a shooting in the Jan Phyl Village area of Polk County (just West of Winter Haven and South of Auburndale).

According to Brian Bruchey, Public Information Officer) with Polk County Sheriff’s Office the shooting occurred around 7:50pm on Wednesday night. Details of the situation are currently not being released, but are expected later today. No information regarding victim(s) or suspect(s) is being released at this time either. Bruchey did confirm there is currently “no danger to the public”.





We will update this article as more details are released.