SPCA Florida Hosting 29th Annual Walk for Animals

by James Coulter





After a yearlong hiatus, what could be better than stretching your legs and taking a breath of fresh air with your favorite four-legged furry friend? You and your dog can have that opportunity at the 29th Annual Walk for Animals on Sat. June 5.

From 9 am to 12 pm, Dog owners and their furry companions will be able to walk around scenic Lake Mirror Promenade in Downtown Lakeland to help raise money and awareness for SPCA Florida. The event is free to attend, but those who officially want to support the cause can register for $35 ($25 for ages ten and under) to receive a free t-shirt, doggie bandana, and contest entry.

Aside from the fundraising walk, the fun-filled day will also include food trucks, costume contests, a kids zone play area, live music, and a diverse selection of local vendors. All proceeds go towards benefiting SPCA Florida and their adoptable animals.

Started in 1979, SPCA Florida is Polk County’s only no-kill shelter. For 40 plus years, they have dedicated their services towards ensuring their adoptable animals receive a good forever home. And for the past 29 years, their annual fundraiser has rallied locals and their pets towards supporting a good cause.

“The popularity of people to bring their dog to the event to support a shelter to save lives is very compelling to people,” said Randa Richter, Media & Partnership Relations SPCA Florida.

Typically hosted in April, this year’s event was postponed until June to ensure public health and safety. To further protect attendees during these uncertain times, special precautions will be taken. Previously events had drawn in more than 400 people. This year’s event is expected to draw in 200 to 300 people, Richter said.

Since the event is hosted outdoors on a paved surface, precautions will also be taken to ensure that all four-legged companions will have a cool surface to walk on. In case the heat becomes intense enough, volunteers will wet and cool the area with water.

“We are hoping to have a good old-fashioned event again and being in person…[W]e are excited to raise money and funds for the people in person…[we expected people] just to socialize and have fun with people, to have fun with other dogs and save a life at a shelter,” Richter said.

SPCA Florida Walk for Animals will be hosted on Sat. Jun. 5 from 8 am to 12 pm at Frances Langford Promenade. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.spcaflorida.org/walkforanimals