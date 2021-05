Winter Haven Police Department

This guy…

Went to Walmart and chose a $77 pair of headphones. Do you think he paid? Nah… He went into the men’s restroom and opened the package, hid said headphones somewhere on his body and left the store. An associate observed him go into the restroom with the headphones and found the empty package when he exited. He had left the store by the time the associate got to the front of the store.

Anyone who recognizes him should call Detective Hebson at 863-291-5620.