Sheriff Judd will brief the media at 10:45 am today at the Sheriff’s Operation Center (1891 Jim Keene Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33880) about a drive-by shooting where two teenagers were shot in unincorporated Winter Haven on Wednesday.
Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media Today On Drive-by Shooting That Injured Two Teens
