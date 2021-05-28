Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media Today On Drive-by Shooting That Injured Two Teens

Winter Haven
Sheriff Judd will brief the media at 10:45 am today at the Sheriff’s Operation Center (1891 Jim Keene Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33880) about a drive-by shooting where two teenagers were shot in unincorporated Winter Haven on Wednesday.


