The Clermont Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Amber Smith, W/F, possible driving a silver Ford F150 with an unknown temporary tag or a lime green Chevy Camaro with black racing stripes bearing Florida tag 79AFDS. Amber is the suspect in an Attempted Homicide. She is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts they are asked to notify law enforcement.
Clermont Police Searching For Armed & Dangerous Woman
