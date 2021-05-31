20 Yr Old Winter Haven Woman Killed Late Sunday Evening

Winter Haven, Florida – The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a 20 Yr Old Winter Haven woman was killed in a single vehicle crash.

According to the FHP, a sedan was traveling eastbound on Cypress Gardens Boulevard near 10th Street Southeast when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reason. The sedan departed the roadway and collided with a utility pole before coming to final rest along the south shoulder. The female driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.





Due to Marsys Law the FHP no longer releases the name of victims.