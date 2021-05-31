Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Florida 20 Yr Old Winter Haven Woman Killed Late Sunday Evening

20 Yr Old Winter Haven Woman Killed Late Sunday Evening

Florida Polk County Polk County News Winter Haven Winter Haven News
SHARE
, / 15664 0

Winter Haven, Florida – The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a 20 Yr Old Winter Haven woman was killed in a single vehicle crash.

According to the FHP, a sedan was traveling eastbound on Cypress Gardens Boulevard near 10th Street Southeast when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reason.  The sedan departed the roadway and collided with a utility pole before coming to final rest along the south shoulder. The female driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.


Due to Marsys Law the FHP no longer releases the name of victims.

 

 

FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

LOWDER, JUSTIN

PolkObits

Donald Lee “Don” Andres | October 15, 1928 – November 24, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Cypresswood Golf & Country Club

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN