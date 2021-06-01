Several Dozen Boats Attend Old Man Frank’s Regatta

by James Coulter





Several dozen boaters set sail to Old Man Frank’s on Sunday to enjoy the serene waters of the Winter Haven Chain of Lakes over Memorial Day Weekend.

More than a dozen boats congregated near the docks of Old Man Frank’s on the waters of Lake Howard on Sunday afternoon, allowing their passengers the opportunity to listen to live music, frolic and swim in the water, and enjoy the overall camraderie on Memorial Day Weekend.

Boaters proudly displayed their patriotic colors with the American Flag and other political flags flying from their vessel. Several dozen bar patrons enjoyed the overall atmosphere while sitting on the patio, along the docks, and upon the shore.

Old Man Frank’s hosted several regatta events previously for holidays such as Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. This year proved to be an exceptional turnout, especially since their last regatta was hosted on Memorial Day 2019 prior to COVID-19, explained assistant manager Stephanie Willamson.

“It has been an amazing turnout,” she said. “It great to see people out celebrating this year as opposed to last year being under lockdown.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic, they were unable to host their regattas last year, Williamson said. So after a nearly yearlong absence, people we willing to come out in droves to finally be able to celebrate and have fun on the water.

“We have a better turnout this year than we had then,” she said. “So I think people are just so tired of being cooped up in their houses and they can get out and the weather is awesome today.”