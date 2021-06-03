Winter Haven Police Department

Flipping Handles on Rose Blvd.

The video is far away and unclear, but maybe someone has information on these two. On May 31, 2021, just after midnight, this pair is seen on a home surveillance system pulling on door handles in the 2100 block of Rose Blvd. Entry was made into two vehicles where items were taken.

Anyone with information on this case should call Det. Al-Shaair at 863-292-7921.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.