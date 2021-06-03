Two Individuals Steal Over $500 Worth Of Merchandise From Staples

Winter Haven Police Department

Pictures are grainy, but hopefully someone will recognize these two.

On May 12, the two pictured below worked in tandem to take merchandise from Staples totaling $571.

They left in a Dodge Magnum with a GA tag, possibly a rental car. The tag did not come back to a vehicle from the rental company.

The subjects are both white males, one 5’10 – 6’02 wearing a black cowboy hat, blue bandanna mask, green shirt, blue jeans and boots. The second is 5’8 – 6′ wearing a gray head wrap, dark sunglasses, black t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the identities of either of these two men is asked to call Det. Al-Shaair at 863-292-7921.