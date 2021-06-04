Polk Deputies Arrest Lake Wales City Commissioner On Two Felony Charges

Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lake Wales city commissioner Kristen Fitzgerald on Thursday, June 3, 2021, and charged her with one count interference with child custody (F-3) and one count aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (F-3), after removing an 11-year-old child from his home without permission, and threatening him with a firearm. She remains in the Polk County Jail on no bond.


We have included the entire redacted arrest affidavit below.

“We don’t expect this kind of behavior from anyone, but especially someone in public office. She should be held to a higher standard and should be setting the proper example – instead, she displayed what not to do as a human being. Her conduct, threatening a child with a gun, is horrendous.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Entire redacted arrest affidavit:

wp-1622819053430.pdfDownload

