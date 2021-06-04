Woman Fills Cart With Over $1500 Worth of Walmart Merchandise and Attempts To Leave Store Without Paying

Winter Haven Police Department

Check this out – how bold.

The female in this video visited Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd.) on June 1, 2021 around 4 p.m. She goes around and selects a lot… A LOT of merchandise. Fills that buggy up! To the tune of $1578.55.

She then finds her way through the Tire Center and to an area where employees go outside for breaks. She swiftly walks past the trucks and through the parking lot. Evidently she got spooked because just before she gets to the car, she ditches the buggy. Hey, that doesn’t give you a pass! The intent was there to take the merchandise.

She was seen entering a red Cadillac and leaving the property.

If you recognize her, please call Det. Al-Shaair at 863-837-9779. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



