Lake Wales Police Searching For Two Suspects Who Shot & Robbed Victim Friday Night

Shooting In Lake Wales Friday Night

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at approximately 9:34 PM, Lake Wales Police Department responded to 426 Domaris Avenue regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers learned an armed robbery had just occurred at 414 Domaris Avenue. Officers found the victim, a 36 year old Lake Wales resident, at 422 Domaris Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect(s) are possibly two black males who fled the scene on foot before law enforcement arrival. These suspects are still at large and remain unidentified at this time. We are requesting help from the community in solving this crime.





The victim is in critical condition after being transported to the hospital. We encourage anyone with information regarding this shooting or the suspect(s) identification to call Detective Klingler at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).