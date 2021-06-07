Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One and City of Winter Haven Hosting “Open House” Meetings

City of Winter Haven

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, in partnership with the City, is conducting a study of the Cypress Gardens corridor from US 17 to Cypress Gardens Road. Its purpose is to focus on safety for all (pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists) along with walkability and strategic investment. You are invited to any one of three meetings at the Winter Haven Garden Center at 715 3rd Street NW anytime between 5 -7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8; 3 -5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9; and 3:30 – 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. These “open house” meetings will feature displays and discussions with project representatives.