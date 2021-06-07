Polk County Sheriff’s Office Is Investigating Three Deaths in Poinciana

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three deaths in unincorporated Poinciana that occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Preliminary information is as follows:





Around 4:30 a.m. that morning, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls about a shooting on Divot Lane. When first responders arrived on-scene, they located 34-year-old Jesus Nunez deceased on the front walkway from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Two other deceased adults were located inside the home: 36-year-old Yunieki Luis (male) and 38-year-old Stephanie Ruiz (female). There were seven children and another adult who fled the scene when the shooting began.

According to the evidence and eyewitnesses, Nunez and Ruiz have been dating for approximately 14 years and have four children in common. On Saturday, June 5th, family members and friends came to their house on Divot Lane. Nunez drank alcohol and used cocaine most of the day, becoming increasingly angrier until the late evening hours. According to family and friends, Nunez’s anger and behavior usually escalated when he was drinking and using cocaine. They also told detectives that he has been suspicious and paranoid about his relationship with Ruiz, and has been very controlling.

Around 4:30 a.m. that morning, one of the witnesses was awakened by the sound of gunfire. She ran out of a bedroom and observed Nunez screaming at Luis and shooting him in the living room. She ran back into the bedroom, called 911, gathered her three children, and fled.

After shooting Luis, Nunez broke down the door into the bedroom where Ruiz was, and fatally shot her. According to the evidence, he then went outside and shot himself in the head.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine exact causes of death, but at this time, this appears to be two homicides committed by Jesus Nunez, who then shot and killed himself.

“When you combine excessive amounts of alcohol, illegal drugs, and an explosive jealous temper, murder can occur. In addition there are seven children and other family members whose lives will never be the same. None of this should have ever happened. Please keep these families in your prayers.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff