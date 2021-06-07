Single Vehicle Motorcycle Crash Left Two Sebring Residents Critically Injured

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle motorcycle crash which occurred on Sunday, June 6th, at about 3:18 PM, on US 27 (about ¾ mile south of Lakeside Garden Circle near Lake Wales. The two people on the bike were critically injured and air-lifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center.

The motorcycle, a teal 2020 Harley Davidson trike, was being driven by 59-year-old Joseph Schwab. His passenger was 61-year-old Debra Lewis. Records show that both are from the Sebring area.





The preliminary investigation, consisting of evidence and witness statements, indicates that the trike was northbound in the outside lane of US 27, when for an unknown reason, it exited the east side of the roadway. The trike then struck a culvert at an unpaved driveway, which forced the ejection of both riders.

Mr. Schwab and Ms. Lewis were both wearing helmets.

At this point in the investigation, it does not appear that speed, distraction, or impairment were factors in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Both directions of US 27 were closed for the landing of a medical helicopter, but the outside lane of northbound US 27 remained closed for about three hours.