After Immense Pressure From Parents Polk County School Board Votes To Make Face Mask Wearing Optional

Polk County School Board Press Release

Polk County Public Schools is no longer requiring students and staff to wear face coverings.





During tonight’s meeting, the Polk County School Board voted unanimously to lift a requirement that students wear face coverings. The requirement for PCPS employees to wear face coverings is also being lifted.

Beginning tomorrow (June 9, 2021), face coverings will no longer be mandatory in PCPS schools, offices, and buses. Face coverings will be optional for students and staff members for the 2021-22 school year.

“We still continue to encourage masks for anybody who is not vaccinated, but we are giving the option and flexibility to families and staff to make those decisions,” said Frederick Heid, incoming PCPS superintendent.

Students who opt to wear face coverings must comply with general dress code and school uniform requirements.