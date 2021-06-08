Man Caught on Camera “Sneaking” Tv and Hoverboards Out of Walmart’s Garden Section

Winter Haven Police Department

This guy! Can you identify him?

On June 2, 2021, he enters Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) around 9:10 p.m. and proceeds to select a large TV and two hover boards to the tune of $707.

He takes them to the Garden Center where he goes to the fenced area. Finds a weak spot in the fence and stages the items just inside the fence. He then walks back through the store to the grocery side and leaves the store empty handed. He proceeds around to the outside of the Garden Center and reaches through the fence to retrieve the items.

Video shows him loading up and leaving in a white four-door sedan.

If you recognize him, contact Det. Taylor at 863-837-9074.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS(8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.