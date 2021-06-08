Mayor Brad Dantzler Appointed to Florida League of Cities 2021-2022 Legislative Policy Committee

City of Winter Haven

Mayor Brad Dantzler was recently appointed to the Florida League of Cities 2021-2022 Legislative Policy Committee where he will help develop the League’s Legislative Action Agenda detailing priority issues likely to affect municipal governance and local decision-making during the upcoming legislative session. Mayor Dantzler was recently recognized by the Florida League of Cities with the Home Rule Hero Award due to his hard work throughout the Legislative session to protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda. His advocacy work will continue as he serves on this important committee. Congratulations Mayor Dantzler! Thank you for serving as a voice on behalf of the City of Winter Haven.