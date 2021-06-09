Detectives have arrested two 16-year-old suspects in the homicide of Taigur Taguri. Both were located yesterday at a home on Gause Street in Bartow near the park where the homicide occurred. Both are being charged with first degree murder. One of the suspect’s father was also arrested on drug charges.

We will have more information from Sheriff Grady Judd at 12:30 today.





Original Release:

Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media this morning from the scene of a homicide investigation. Here are some preliminary details:

Around 9:40 p.m. last evening (Monday, June 7, 2021) the PCSO Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from Gordon Heights Park near Bartow in reference to a shooting.



Taigur Taguri

When deputies arrived on-scene they located 17-year-old Taigur Taguri of Bartow deceased in the driver’s seat of a red Chevrolet Silverado truck. A female witness was in the passenger seat and told deputies the following: Taigur was hanging out with her in Lakeland earlier in the evening when he asked her if she wanted to go for a ride. They ended up at this park, where she has not been before; she was not quite sure where they were. He told her when they arrived that he was going to sell marijuana to some guys.

The witness then saw several unknown black males approach the truck, open both doors, and begin shooting the victim. Multiple firearms were discharged and Taigur was shot multiple times. The witness, miraculously, was not hit by any bullets.

The suspects then fled the scene. The victim’s truck has been towed to PCSO Crime Scene for processing. A photo of the victim is attached in the link below.

We are seeking information about this homicide. If you have any information please contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward and you will remain completely anonymous. www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.