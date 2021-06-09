Father/Son Duo Succeed in Local Restaurant Biz

Local Firehouse Subs franchisee Bobby Sahgal owns both restaurants in Bartow and Winter Haven alongside his son Abhay, who serves as the General Manager. The father and son duo have just as a strong working and personal bond outside of their restaurant as they do in it and Abhay plans to one day take over his dad’s restaurant, continuing the family tradition.

When asked what’s one thing that most people don’t know about owning and operating a restaurant within a family dynamic, Bobby responded, “Things are easier because you can trust someone and feel strong about running a restaurant because you can always rely on your family members.”

Bobby and Abhay are dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $1.2 million in the greater Tampa area. A portion of every sale at their Firehouse Subs restaurants and all in the U.S. benefit the Foundation to help achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

Guests can enjoy any FREE medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and a drink for one day only on Father’s Day, June 20*. *Dine-in or takeout only (not valid for online or delivery orders).



